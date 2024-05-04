Construction related road and lane closures

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy New) - The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority is providing the latest list of upcoming road and lane closures due to ongoing construction projects.

Grand Parkway

April 30 - May 3, 9:00am - 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes between Riverpark Dr. and New Territory Blvd. will have the outside lane closed each day.

May 3 - 5, 9:00am - 4:00pm: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road between FM1464 and US90A will have the inside lane closed each day.

May 3 - 5, 9:00am - 4:00pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Sandhill Dr. and US90A will have the two inside lanes closed each day.

May 4, 7:00am - 4:00pm: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes between Riverpark Dr. and New Territory Blvd. will have the outside lane closed during the day.

May 6 - 8, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound direct connector to Westpark Tollway eastbound will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.

May 10, 9:00am - May 12, 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound main lanes between Sandhill Dr. and Riverpark Dr. will have a multi-day outside lane closure.

May 10, 9:00am - May 12, 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes between Riverpark Dr. and New Territory Blvd. will have a multi-day outside lane closure.

May 10, 9:00pm - May 11, 5:00pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Sandhill Dr. and FM1464 will have the two inside lanes closed overnight and through the next day.

May 11, 9:00pm - May 12, 5:00pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Sandhill Dr. and FM1464 will have the two inside lanes closed overnight and through the next day.

May 17, 9:00am - May 19, 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound main lanes between Sandhill Dr. and Riverpark Dr. will have a multi-day inside lane closure.

May 17, 9:00am - May 19, 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes between Riverpark Dr. and New Territory Blvd. will have a multi-day inside lane closure.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Rd. remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.

Westpark Tollway

May 9-12, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Westpark Tollway eastbound main lanes between Peek Rd. and Katy Gatson Rd. will have alternating lane closures overnight.