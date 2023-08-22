Constable Chad Norvell running for re-election

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell is running for reelection in 2024.

Norvell has served Fort Bend County for over 30 years as a law enforcement officer and has served the nearly one quarter million residents of Precinct 1 as the elected constable since 2021.

"Constable Norvell is dedicated to providing professional and fiscally responsible law enforcement service to the constituents of Pct. 1," said a press release. "Under his leadership the constable’s office is currently seeking accreditation with the Texas Police Chiefs Association which is expected to be awarded by the end of 2023. Constable Norvell’s leadership has also led to a reduction of the agency budget for 2024 by 6.25 percent."

“I’m proud to serve the residents of Precinct 1 as their constable and lead the 62 full-time sworn deputies of our agency," Norvell said. “I am committed to working with the community to keep Fort Bend County a safe and desirable place to live and work."

Fulshear City Council member Sara Johnson added her support to the Constable's re-election effort.

“Chad has been an excellent constable for our community”, Johnson said. “He’s always available to our community and we’re glad to have him as a community partner”.

The Fort Bend Precinct 1 Constable’s Office serves more than 300 square miles of Fort Bend County, primarily in the Katy, Fulshear, Richmond and Simonton areas. For more information about Constable Norvell visit chadforconstable.com.