Committee to study, make recommendations for 311 non-emergency service in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News)—Fort Bend County residents can look forward to having a county-wide 311 service for non-emergency questions or issues they wish to raise with the county.

But to get started, the county first needs a plan. So, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court, at its April 9 meeting, created a commission to "investigate, research, and make recommendations to the county" to implement such a system.

The committee will have appointees from the offices of:

Pct. 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales.

Pct. 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy.

County Purchaser Jaime Kovar.

County Auditor Ed Sturdivant.

County Director of Finances and Investments Pamela Gubbels.

County Information Technology Director Robyn Doughtie.

The committee's recommendations are expected next spring.

Katie Vackar, project manager for Commissioner Vincent Morales' office, will be on the committee, which she said has not yet met.

"The Commissioner thinks a 311 system would be beneficial to the county with hopes of streamlining efficiency and making more reporting more convenient for Fort Bend County residents," Vackar said.