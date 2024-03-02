Cold case gets hot - Arrest made in Fort Bend Murder

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A murder case that dates back more than a year is solved according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Sorel Haywood, 42, is charged with murder in the February 19, 2023, shooting of his 38-year-old girlfriend, Coralyn Hunt, who was found dead in her home on Spindlewood Drive, a section of Fort Bend County, which is in the City of Houston.

When Deputies arrived, they found Hunt's body. Three of her children were also there but were not injured.

After further investigation, detectives identified Anthony Sorel Haywood as a suspect. On March 1, 2024, he was located on Long Point Rd, Houston, and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force took him into custody. He remains behind bars with a $1 million bond.

"It's a tragedy when someone's life is taken away, especially when at the hands of another human being," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "I'd like to thank the investigators for tirelessly working on this case to identify a suspect. I'd also like to thank the task force for their assistance in his arrest."