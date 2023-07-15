Boy dies after being found in family vehicle

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - A six-year-old boy from Richmond died after being found in his family's vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday.

"The Richmond Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of Douglas Street," a press release said.

At this point, investigators are not saying how the boy got into the vehicle or if anyone will be charged.

The boy was pronounced deceased after family members rushed him to Oak Bend Hospital.

Richmond Police Detectives are investigating.