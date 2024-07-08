Beryl's winds uproot trees - block roads

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The high winds of Hurricane Beryl have toppled trees in many places including Westheimer Parkway in Cinco Ranch, Cinco Ranch Boulevard and FM 1093 between Fulshear and Simonton.

× Expand Video of a tree that was uprooted by near the Villagio on Westheimer Parkway.

The esplanades along Westheimer Parkway between South Mason Road and the Grand Parkway was torn apart and several of the trees blocked the travel lanes.

× 1 of 2 Expand Covering Katy News A downed tree blocks a travel lane on Westheimer Parkway in Cinco Ranch. × 2 of 2 Expand Covering Katy News The high winds of Beryl took down numerous trees along Westheimer Parkway. Prev Next

Similar destruction happened along Cinco Ranch Boulevard between Westheimer Parkway and Spring Green Boulevard.

Trees were also uprooted along FM 1093 and blocked a travel lane in three locations from Fulshear to Weston Lake and Simonton.

× Expand One of the trees blocking FM 1093 between Fulshear and Simonton.

Fort Bend County Road and Bridge crews will remove the trees in the days ahead as Beryl restoration efforts continue.