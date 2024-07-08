Screenshot 2024-07-08 at 6.39.59 PM.png

Covering Katy News

The high winds of Beryl took down numerous trees along Westheimer Parkway.

Beryl's winds uproot trees - block roads

by

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The high winds of Hurricane Beryl have toppled trees in many places including Westheimer Parkway in Cinco Ranch, Cinco Ranch Boulevard and FM 1093 between Fulshear and Simonton.

The esplanades along Westheimer Parkway between South Mason Road and the Grand Parkway was torn apart and several of the trees blocked the travel lanes. 

×

1 of 2

IMG_2293.JPG

Covering Katy News

A downed tree blocks a travel lane on Westheimer Parkway in Cinco Ranch.

×

2 of 2

Screenshot 2024-07-08 at 6.39.59 PM.png

Covering Katy News

The high winds of Beryl took down numerous trees along Westheimer Parkway.

Similar destruction happened along Cinco Ranch Boulevard between Westheimer Parkway and Spring Green Boulevard.

Trees were also uprooted along FM 1093 and blocked a travel lane in three locations from Fulshear to Weston Lake and Simonton.

Fort Bend County Road and Bridge crews will remove the trees in the days ahead as Beryl restoration efforts continue.