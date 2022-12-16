Annual Boots and Badges Gala set for February

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Board of Directors of Behind the Badge Charities hosts its annual Boots & Badges Gala on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond.

Sponsorships and tickets are available now at www.behindthebadgecharities.org/gala

“We’d like to thank our faithful title sponsor, Safari Texas, for their commitment to our mission,” said Ben Simpson, Behind the Badge Charities board president. “Their contribution of the Infinity Ballroom allows us to give more of the money raised to deserving children of our public safety professionals.”

Each year, Behind the Badge Charities awards college scholarships valued at $2,000 each to deserving young men and women of first responders. Proceeds raised from the Boots and Badges Gala will be used to provide these scholarships.

“Raising money for college scholarships is our way of saying thank you to our Fort Bend County first responders who risk their lives every day for citizens they’ve never met,” concluded Simpson. “Please make plans to join us for casino games, as well as a live and silent auction. We appreciate your support.”