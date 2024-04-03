Andy Meyers Secures Nearly $26 Million for Brazos River Erosion Control

AUSTIN—Fort Bend County will receive $25.8 million from the Texas General Land Office for its Brazos River erosion project. Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced the funding on Monday. Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers initiated the effort to obtain the grant funding.

The funding will pay for two projects at the Simonton pinch point where the Brazos River's erosion is concerning. Experts fear the two portions of the river could erode to the point of joining together, creating potentially catastrophic erosion problems both upstream and downstream as the velocity of the river would increase.

Expand FBC Pct. 3 Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers

"Brazos River erosion protection is an issue that's one of my priorities," said Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. "I initiated efforts to fund solutions for the Simonton Pinch Point of the Brazos River when I chaired the Water Resources Committee at the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC). So, I sincerely appreciate Commissioner Buckingham securing millions of dollars of additional funding for Brazos River erosion protection."

The funding comes from a $72.5 million Texas General Land Office grant shared by several other Texas cities and one other county. Bedias, Bremond, Galveston, Liberty, Midway, San Augustine, and Hardin County will also receive funding to improve streets, drainage, and sewer systems with Federal money distributed by the Texas GLO.

"Our efforts to streamline federal funding procedures help protect communities and the homes, businesses, and local government infrastructure that make Texas a wonderful place to live," Buckingham said.

This grant is one of many grants that Commissioner Meyers has successfully obtained for Fort Bend County over the years.

"The announcement on Monday is in addition to other GLO grants I've worked hard to bring to Fort Bend County to address continued erosion along the Brazos River to protect people, homes, and businesses in our area," Meyers said.

Disclaimer: The owner of Covering Katy News is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.