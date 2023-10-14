Alert relative responsible for law enforcement finding missing Sugar Land teen

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News) – A tip from an alert relative of a missing teenager from the Riverstone neighborhood of Sugar Land is responsible for the young man's safe return.

Sheriff Eric Fagan says the teen was found at the Amtrak station in Houston and he was heading to Los Angles. The young man revealed his location on a social media website that Fagan did not disclose because the investigation is still ongoing.

"He (the missing teen) was on that social media site, and by him going on there and by us monitoring it, we were quick to get (him).

Fagan said it was a relative who was also monitoring that site who saw a post revealing the boy was at the train station.

"I also want to thank the family of this young man for working with us to help locate him. We need that cooperation with the family to do it. It was one of his (the missing teen's) relatives that showed us that (the social media message), took a picture of it and sent it to Chief Deese of HPD."

In a collaborative effort with HPD, the boy was found shortly after the family member's tip. Houston police officers moved quickly to find the teen before he left on the Amtrack train.

"We would like to thank Chief Troy Finner and the Houston Police Department for working with us to locate and secure the teen, which allowed for his safe return to his family," said Fagan.

