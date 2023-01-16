Volunteers clear concealed graves of former slaves and an African American legislator

KENDLETON, TX - (Covering Katy News) - Volunteers spent several hours Monday clearing a path to hundreds of concealed African American graves, some belonging to formerly enslaved people, at a Fort Bend County Park in Kendleton.

The work on the the site was done by volunteers in tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.

The graves were discovered 14 years ago at Bates Allen Park by hikers who found numerous headstones, according to Cindy Campbell, a volunteer from the Daughters of the American Revolution. Almost all of them remain concealed by a small forest and underbrush that's grown up around them on a four acre site.

Campbell and others believe hundreds of graves are located on the property, concealed by trees and brush.

"There are probably more graves than headstones," Campbell said.

Campbell's organization maintains several historic Fort Bend cemeteries.

"Most of these headstones (at Bates Allen Park) are in pretty good shape."

Former Republican Congressman Pete Olson believes about half of the graves are occupied by formerly enslaved people. He says it's time to clear away the trees and underbrush and honor those buried on the site. The turnout of volunteers largely resulted from Olson's outreach to the public for help.

On Monday, Olson, the Exchange Club of Sugar Land, and volunteers used a single hatchet, one chain saw, and numerous branch cutters to clear brush and trees. It was likely the most significant organized effort to clear the site since its discovery. They also scrubbed away dirt from headstones.

Volunteers included Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers' office members, including Chief of Staff Andrew Van Chau and Fort Bend County Precinct Four Commissioner Dexter McCoy.

Among the historic graves at the park is a formerly enslaved person who impacted Texas History.

After gaining his freedom, Benjamin Franklin Williams served three terms in the Texas Legislature. He was a delegate to two Texas Constitutional Conventions and helped found the freedmen's community of Kendleton. He was also the first African American to receive votes to be Speaker of the House.

Many years ago, Olson set out to find Williams' grave. He said what he found was "awful."

"His tombstone had fallen over. It was on the ground, covered in weeds and fire ants. I couldn't even see his name until I pulled away the weeds," Olson said.

Olson cleaned and repaired the headstone. His actions inspired others to pitch in too.

On Monday, Olson was thrilled when he discovered that Jack and Jill of America members recently visited the site and built a raised bed of flowers and decorative stones in front of William's headstone. The group is an organization of mothers with children ages 2-19, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders.

"Can you believe there were dozens of kids out here doing this," Olson said.

Still, there is a lot of work needed at Bates Allen Park. Olson believes it's time for community leaders to step forward and fund the cemetery's restoration.

"We have made great progress, and now it's time for the city, county, and interested parties to step up and get this done. Respect their lives and their deaths," Olson said.

Volunteers interested in helping with the continued improvement of the cemetery should contact the Exchange Club of Sugar Land.

