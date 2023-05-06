Lamar CISD voters defeat one school board incumbent while re-electing another

ROSENBERG, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District held three school board races Saturday: one incumbent was soundly defeated, another easily re-elected, and a third race was a rout.

Unlike Katy ISD, where candidates run district-wide, Lamar CISD has single-member districts where each candidate represents a specific area. For example, District 7 represents the Fulshear area. The District Map is on the Lamar Consolidated ISD website.

In the District 7 race, challenger Suzanne Box defeated incumbent School Board President Alex Hunt with 60% of the vote. Position 5 incumbent Jon Welsh defeated challenger Brian Moore with 63% of the vote. Jacci Hotzel won the Position 4 race, defeating Craig LeTulle with an overwhelming 71% of the vote.