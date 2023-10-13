Fort Bend County to add safety improvements near crosswalks

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County is taking steps to improve pedestrian safety following two accidents involving students in Katy and Fulshear crosswalks.

"Following the recent fatal collision in a Mason Road crosswalk, there has, understandably, been an increase in public concern about the safety of pedestrian crossings in the Cinco Ranch area," Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted on Facebook.

In the days since the tragedy, Commissioner Vincent Morales, Constable Chad Norvell, Fort Bend County Road and Bridge, and Fort Bend County Engineering have been coordinating steps to minimize risk to all who use the roads.

According to the post, the Road & Bridge department has been updating signage and pavement markings to be consistent with State law that requires drivers to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Specifically, the signs reading "YIELD here for pedestrians" are being replaced with "STOP here for pedestrians." Additionally, the pavement yield lines are being replaced with stop lines.

The Engineering and Road and Bridge departments are also evaluating landscaping at these crossings to ensure drivers and pedestrians can see each other.

County staff has also begun the design work to upgrade mid-block trail crossings on four-lane major thoroughfares from flashing yellow warning lights to HAWK signals, also known as Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons. More information about HAWK signals is found here.

Notable features of the HAWK signal installations will include:

Signal heads located over the travel lanes, similar to full traffic signals

Drivers receive a red indication, legally requiring a stop

Pedestrians have a WALK/DON'T WALK countdown signal head, similar to full traffic signals

Audible pedestrian pushbutton tone provides a cue to pedestrians to push it to activate signal and cross

Full nighttime illumination of the crosswalk, similar to other signalized intersections

AC power for reliability in winter months and on cloudy days.

The upgrades will occur in stages, with the highest priority being given to the three Willow Fork trail crossings near school campuses:

Mason Road near Creech Elementary

Fry Road near Beck Junior High

Westheimer Parkway near Williams Elementary

The County will make procurement and material decisions that prioritize shortening the time until installation.

"Still, given the time required to procure equipment and obtain electrical service, activation of these signals is anticipated in spring of 2024," the statement said.

The next immediate priority will be three of the Buffalo Bayou Trail crossings:

Fry Road

Mason Road

Peek Road

The County has been working with the Willow Fork Drainage District on replacing the fourth of these crossings, Cinco Ranch Boulevard, with a pedestrian underpass. Depending on the project's timing, this crossing may have a HAWK signal added in the interim, according to the Constable's post.

Additionally, the Engineering Department will be assessing other locations of high pedestrian activity to determine if further safety treatments are warranted. Please reach out to them at traffic@fbctx.gov for any areas that need additional evaluation.

Finally, please report all damaged, missing, or malfunctioning traffic control devices to FBCRB@fbctx.gov.

Fort Bend County government story disclaimer: Covering Katy News owner Dennis Spellman is an employee of the Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.