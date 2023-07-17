$62 million apartment project coming to the Grand at Aliana

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – A $62 million, 294-unit multifamily development is planned for the Grand at Aliana in unincorporated Richmond. It will be next to the Grand at Aliana shopping center.

NewQuest Residential, a new affiliate of NewQuest Properties, will start construction in late September, with completion in June 2025. The development will be on 11 acres at West Aliana Trace Drive and Fairbairn Way.

There will be 11 two and three-story residential buildings and a clubhouse/leasing center. It will consist of studios and one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 594 to 1,482 square feet, with gourmet kitchens featuring quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, wireless-controlled entry locks, and wood-style flooring. Some units will include attached garages.

It will have a resort-style swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, a business center with co-working spaces, a conference room, an event space, grilling stations, and an outdoor lounge with fire pits. The grounds also will include a dog park and surface parking.

× Expand Newquest Residential The Grand at Aliana.

"The overall development is primed and ready for the multifamily component," says John Leonard, development partner and principal of Houston-based NewQuest Residential. "The Grand at Aliana is the first in a string of apartment projects in our pipeline."

"Being part of the Grand at Aliana will make our project stand out from others in the submarket because of the amenities and quality that it adds for our future tenants. Walkability is extremely high," says Doug Bergen, a development partner and principal of NewQuest Residential.

"Aliana is a high-growth, dynamic area with an excellent school district, which bodes well for a successful project," Bergen says.

The apartment project will be directly across from Malala Yousafzai Elementary School, one of the newest campuses in the Fort Bend Independent School District.

Humphreys & Partners of Dallas designed the project. The general contractor has yet to be named.

"We are pleased to be officially starting our first multifamily project with NewQuest Residential. It is the realization of our efforts to create all-inclusive mixed-use developments and expand our scope of services," says Steven D. Alvis, co-founder and managing partner of NewQuest Properties.