RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Seven accused gang members were among 50 violent offenders rounded up in Fort Bend County, District Attorney Brian Middleton revealed at a news conference Monday.

More than one-third of the fugitives were in Fort Bend County when arrested.

The goal was to target gang members and violent offenders with outstanding warrants and collect criminal intelligence. Charges included aggravated assaults, sexual assaults, crimes against children, weapons and drug crimes, and murder.

"Operation Hawthorn was implemented to suppress crime in our community by targeting known violent offenders and gang members, Middleton said. "We will continue to conduct these operations to maintain safety and set a tone that we will not stop our pursuit of fugitives and violent offenders."

Five firearms and $9,855 were seized. Investigators also took ten ounces of marijuana off the streets.

The DA's office and Task Force were assisted by the office of Sheriff Eric Fagan, and Deputies with Constables Mike Beard and Nabil Shike's offices. Houston Police Officers also helped locate and arrest wanted fugitives during the five-week round-up.