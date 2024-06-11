Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks help solving Katy area murder

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Sheriff's investigators are reviewing neighborhood surveillance video to find the killer of a twenty-year-old man who was the father of two girls with one child on the way.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, in a grassy alleyway off Silverhawk Drive, near Clay and Greenhouse roads, a short distance from the victim's home.

The two men were reportedly making a transaction. Sheriff's Office investigators stressed that the transaction was not drug-related. One report says the men were involved in the sale of jewelry.

"We don't know if they knew each other or if they were meeting for the first time," Sgt. Michael Ritchie with the Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC 13.

Jyron Johnson, 20, was shot multiple times. Surveillance video from neighborhood homes captured the sounds of numerous gunshots and showed the victim fleeing towards his home on Silverhawk, unsuccessfully seeking help from neighbors.

Despite his cries for help, he collapsed in the road, just a block away from where the shooting happened. Responding deputies found him deceased.