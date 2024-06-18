Fort Bend County waives adoption fees to reduce animal shelter overcrowding

ROSENBERG, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Animal Shelter is over capacity and taking steps to encourage more adoptions.

"Our adoption fees are waived right now," Fort Bend Animal Services Assistant Director Barbara Vass said. "We have some really exciting things coming up for our adoption program, and hopefully, that will bring more people in."

Vass says are several reasons for overcrowding at the shelter.

"We think that the economy has a lot to do with it. Everything is so much more expensive, even for us when we buy supplies for our animals, costs have gone up exponentially."

Vass believes the summer moving season contributes to the problem, too.

"There are a lot of restrictions on people bringing pets into apartments, and I think that's a big problem right now."

And there is always a steady stream of animals coming into the shelter.

"We are still taking in animals that are injured. We have mamas and babies always coming in," Vass said.

She hopes that waiving adoption fees will help reduce overcrowding.

There are other options too, for people who can't adopt but want to help.

"We do a lot of fostering," Vass said. "So even if you can't adopt right now, we'd love to have people come in and foster.

Fostering can be as short as one day to a long-term foster to adopt program.