Katy Taste Fest Returns in March

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Taste Fest, where you can sample food from more than 30 restaurants, is returning to Typhoon Texas on Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The festival explores Katy's diverse dining scene with samples from a variety of restaurants including American, Indian, Mexican, Italian, Thai, and more. There will be live music and entertainment for kids and adults.
1 of 4
Katy Taste Fest
Katy Taste Fest
2 of 4
Taste Fest
There will be a kids zone at Katy Taste Fest.
3 of 4
Katy Taste Fest
Katy Taste Fest
4 of 4
Taste Fest
Food being prepared at Katy Taste Fest.
Purchasing tickets from Katy Taste Fest supports several local charities focusing on vulnerable children.
"Katy Taste Fest is not only a celebration of the culinary arts but also a platform to support our local community," said Cyril Thomas, the festival organizer. "By bringing together food enthusiasts, amazing restaurants, and non-profit organizations, we aim to create a truly memorable event that leaves a lasting positive impact."
There will be cooking demonstrations, live entertainment, a silent auction, and family-friendly activities for food lovers of all ages.
Tickets for Katy Taste Fest are available online. Early bird discounts and family packages are open until January 31, 2024.