Katy Taste Fest Returns in March

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy Taste Fest, where you can sample food from more than 30 restaurants, is returning to Typhoon Texas on Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival explores Katy's diverse dining scene with samples from a variety of restaurants including American, Indian, Mexican, Italian, Thai, and more. There will be live music and entertainment for kids and adults.

Purchasing tickets from Katy Taste Fest supports several local charities focusing on vulnerable children.

"Katy Taste Fest is not only a celebration of the culinary arts but also a platform to support our local community," said Cyril Thomas, the festival organizer. "By bringing together food enthusiasts, amazing restaurants, and non-profit organizations, we aim to create a truly memorable event that leaves a lasting positive impact."

There will be cooking demonstrations, live entertainment, a silent auction, and family-friendly activities for food lovers of all ages.

Tickets for Katy Taste Fest are available online. Early bird discounts and family packages are open until January 31, 2024.