Tango's Southern Blends Serving Coffee and Tea with a purpose

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—A new specialty coffee and tea shop in Katy's Asian Town serves barrel-aged coffee and other specialty roasts.

Barrel-aged coffee is made from coffee beans that have spent time in a barrel once used to hold whiskey, rye, rum, or other liquor. This enhances and emphasizes the coffee beans' complex characteristics.

Haley and Kenneth Bitner opened Tango's Southern Blends in January 2023 to bring fresh coffee and tea into your home to "carefully curate specialty blends and roast levels for everyone's taste buds," their website says. "We were tired of coffee that had been sitting in a warehouse and losing its freshly roasted taste."

They're purpose is serving top quality products and giving back.

"Our vision for Tango's Southen Blends is to be a business that places Christ at the center of everything," said Haley Bitner. "We want to support mission trips and advance the Gospel."

On each bag of coffee, you will find the Bible verse Jeremiah 31:4. They share this verse because Bitner says, "Everyone will go through trials and tribulation, but God's people, His church, will be built up and restored."

According to the store's website, they formed Tango's Souther Blends after experiencing family trials. They overcame those trials by embarking on a "spiritual journey to recover from that season of life."

They opened their doors across from Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, looking forward to serving the community and getting to know each customer.

"We don't just want to serve coffee; we want to get to know the people in this amazing community we have the privilege of serving," Bitner says.

Tango's Southern Blends is at 1223 Grand West Blvd, Suite B111. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.