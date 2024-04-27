Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe 'Popping Up' in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe is opening its first Texas location in Katy at 348 South Mason Road near I-10 and Harbor Freight Tools.

The nostalgic eatery is based on the cartoon character Sonic the Hedgehog. Inside the restaurant you'll find an iconic universe designed to look like Sonic's world.

The three-month pop-up is a collaboration between SEGA, a gaming brand, and Secret Sauce Society's Andy Nguyen, Kevin Seo, and Phillip Huynh.

A pop-up shop is a unique retail experience that's here today and gone tomorrow. It is designed to capture the excitement of a trend or test a new concept. The store will be open from May 4 through August 4, 2024.

In addition to being a Southern California restaurateur, Nguyen is also a co-founder of Houston's Trill Burgers.

The menu features items like Sonic's Classic Chili Dog, spicy fried chicken Knuckles Sandwich, Piko Piko Tenders, and sides including Golden Ring onion rings; Fast Fries, an homage to Sonic's speed, and the Green Hill Vegan Chili Cup.

Drinks inspired by Sonic characters will also be available, and visitors can purchase exclusive Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, and hats.

The Katy location is the third pop-up and first location outside of California. Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Cafe debuted at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2023, earning rave reviews and long lines from gaming fans and foodies. The Secret Sauce Society opened a second pop-up location in Chino Hills, California, in November 2023.

The pop-up will temporarily replace Craft Burger. Craft Burger owner Shannen Tune, a Houston celebrity chef and "Chopped" champion, helped curate the menu.

New menu items for the Katy location include Tune's Chaotix Hot Dog with chopped brisket, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce; Ultimate Fearless Hot Dog with cheese, pepperoni, and marinara sauce; and Zomom's Hunger Buster Fries topped with chopped brisket, cheddar cheese and green onions.