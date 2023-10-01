KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Sip-N-Stroll returns on Saturday, November 4, a twice-yearly food and wine celebration to benefit the Ballard House, a home-away-from-home for people visiting the Houston area for life-saving medical treatment.

More than 60 vintners from Oregon, California, Texas, Italy, Argentina, France, Australia, Germany, Spain, and Portugal will help guests discover new wines.

There will be a large variety of food samplings from more than 30 area restaurants, including:

Mala Sichuan Bistro

Gauchos Do Sul

Maggiano's Little Italy

Babin's Seafood House,

BB's Tex-Orleans Café

The Crack Shak

Main Event,

Mo's Irish Bar

Nando's PERi-PERi

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Dave & Busters

Shake Shack

Texas Roadhouse

Numerous desert makers will be on hand; the list is growing, and we know these businesses will be serving up delights for those with a sweet tooth:

Alchemy Bake Lab

Goodies by The Southern Belle

Remix

HTX Nitro

Mo Pie U

Those who like bubbly and beer should visit The Spirits Patio and a Craft Beer Garden for samplings.

Private Deluxe Hospitality Tents are available for groups wanting their own "home base" to enjoy all that Sip N Stroll offers.

Tickets are available on the Sip N Stroll website, with general admission tickets at $65 and VIP Lounge tickets at $95.

Attendance is limited, and a sellout is expected.

To date, Katy Sip N Stroll has raised more than $460,000 for The Ballard House through wine pulls, auctions, party wagons, and direct donations, which has provided more than 89,000 cost-free room nights at the Ballard House for out-of-town families!

Katy Sip N Stroll, 26th edition: