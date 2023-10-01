Screenshot 2022-11-04 at 4.45.33 PM.png
Sip N Stroll

Sip N Stroll Returns

by

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Sip-N-Stroll returns on Saturday, November 4, a twice-yearly food and wine celebration to benefit the Ballard House, a home-away-from-home for people visiting the Houston area for life-saving medical treatment.

More than 60 vintners from Oregon, California, Texas, Italy, Argentina, France, Australia, Germany, Spain, and Portugal will help guests discover new wines.

There will be a large variety of food samplings from more than 30 area restaurants, including: 

  • Mala Sichuan Bistro
  • Gauchos Do Sul
  • Maggiano's Little Italy
  • Babin's Seafood House, 
  • BB's Tex-Orleans Café
  • The Crack Shak
  • Main Event, 
  • Mo's Irish Bar
  • Nando's PERi-PERi
  • Pei Wei Asian Kitchen
  • Dave & Busters
  • Shake Shack
  • Texas Roadhouse

Numerous desert makers will be on hand; the list is growing, and we know these businesses will be serving up delights for those with a sweet tooth:

  • Alchemy Bake Lab
  • Goodies by The Southern Belle 
  • Remix
  • HTX Nitro 
  • Mo Pie U 

Those who like bubbly and beer should visit The Spirits Patio and a Craft Beer Garden for samplings.

Private Deluxe Hospitality Tents are available for groups wanting their own "home base" to enjoy all that Sip N Stroll offers. 

Tickets are available on the Sip N Stroll website, with general admission tickets at $65 and VIP Lounge tickets at $95. 

Attendance is limited, and a sellout is expected.

To date, Katy Sip N Stroll has raised more than $460,000 for The Ballard House through wine pulls, auctions, party wagons, and direct donations, which has provided more than 89,000 cost-free room nights at the Ballard House for out-of-town families! 

Katy Sip N Stroll, 26th edition: 

  • Saturday, November, 4, 2023
  • 6-9 p.m.
  • VIP access at 5 p.m. 
  • The ARK by Norris Event Center, 21402 Merchants Way, Katy, TX 
  • Buy tickets