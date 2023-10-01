KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Sip-N-Stroll returns on Saturday, November 4, a twice-yearly food and wine celebration to benefit the Ballard House, a home-away-from-home for people visiting the Houston area for life-saving medical treatment.
More than 60 vintners from Oregon, California, Texas, Italy, Argentina, France, Australia, Germany, Spain, and Portugal will help guests discover new wines.
There will be a large variety of food samplings from more than 30 area restaurants, including:
- Mala Sichuan Bistro
- Gauchos Do Sul
- Maggiano's Little Italy
- Babin's Seafood House,
- BB's Tex-Orleans Café
- The Crack Shak
- Main Event,
- Mo's Irish Bar
- Nando's PERi-PERi
- Pei Wei Asian Kitchen
- Dave & Busters
- Shake Shack
- Texas Roadhouse
Numerous desert makers will be on hand; the list is growing, and we know these businesses will be serving up delights for those with a sweet tooth:
- Alchemy Bake Lab
- Goodies by The Southern Belle
- Remix
- HTX Nitro
- Mo Pie U
Those who like bubbly and beer should visit The Spirits Patio and a Craft Beer Garden for samplings.
Private Deluxe Hospitality Tents are available for groups wanting their own "home base" to enjoy all that Sip N Stroll offers.
Tickets are available on the Sip N Stroll website, with general admission tickets at $65 and VIP Lounge tickets at $95.
Attendance is limited, and a sellout is expected.
To date, Katy Sip N Stroll has raised more than $460,000 for The Ballard House through wine pulls, auctions, party wagons, and direct donations, which has provided more than 89,000 cost-free room nights at the Ballard House for out-of-town families!
Katy Sip N Stroll, 26th edition:
- Saturday, November, 4, 2023
- 6-9 p.m.
- VIP access at 5 p.m.
- The ARK by Norris Event Center, 21402 Merchants Way, Katy, TX
- Buy tickets