Shipley Do-Nuts opens new Katy area store

BROOKSHIRE, TX (Covering Katy News)—Shipley Do-Nuts has a new Katy area location at 5430 FM 359 in Brookshire, near the Cross Creek West subdivision.

You can indulge in a wide array of freshly made doughnuts, including glazed, iced, filled, and cake, as well as kolaches, pastry rolls, and hot and iced coffee. You can take-out, dine-in or use the drive-thru.

The franchise owner is Frank Michel, who also owns a Shipley location in Fulshear.

Shipley is Houston-based but widely popular. There are more than 350 Shipley Do-nuts locations across 12 states.

Get Covering Katy's top stories delivered to your inbox.