Russo's New York Pizzeria to open Morton Ranch Road location

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Grand Opening for Russo's New York Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen is scheduled for October 17, at 22811 Morton Ranch Road.

The event will benefit Be An Angel, a nonprofit that provides for the needs of children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness. The Katy Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m.

Husband and wife owners Jaime Gama and Carmen Silva will donate 100% of the sales from the entire day to Be An Angel.

You will find several salads, soups, and appetizers on the menu.

Entrees include New York-style pizza, pasta, calzones, and sandwiches. The dessert menu offers layered cakes, cheesecake, Italian Cannoli, and Russo's Signature Tiramisu.

CEO Anthony Russo, the son of first-generation Italian immigrants, founded Russo's. He grew up in a New Jersey home where the kitchen was the center of family life.

Be An Angel helps children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness experience life to their fullest. www.BeAnAngel.org

For more information on the Morton Ranch location, visit www.nypizzeria.com or call 281-396-4694.