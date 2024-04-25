PJ’s Coffee Announces Opening Date for Second Katy Store

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — PJ’s Coffee opens its second store in the Katy area on Monday, May 6 at 1185 Katy Fort Bend Road, a short distance north of the Katy Freeway.

PJ’s will offer guests a free beignet with the purchase of a coffee on the first day, as well as a “Buy One, Get One Half Off” hot or cold brew iced coffee until May 12. During the second week, guests can enjoy 50% off beignets with the purchase of a coffee.

Additionally, PJ’s Coffee will host a celebratory Grand Opening ribbon-cutting event on June 2 at 11:30 a.m. with free hot or iced coffee from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., along with giveaways, branded swag and other giveaways.

“My husband, Andy Dermawan, and I couldn’t be more excited to be new business owners and share our love for PJ’s Coffee and New Orleans with more of the Katy community,” said co-owner and operator Ada Ong. “With the spirit of Southern hospitality, every sip of our carefully crafted coffee and every bite of our delicious pastries, we aim to transport you to the lively streets of the French Quarter. We look forward to creating memorable moments and fostering connections, one cup at a time.”

× 1 of 2 Expand PJ's Coffee New Orleans style beignets are on the menu at PJ's Coffee. × 2 of 2 Expand PJ's Coffee PJ's serves hot and cold coffee drinks. Prev Next

Katy’s second PJ’s Coffee location will operate Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about PJ’s Coffee, visit pjscoffee.com.