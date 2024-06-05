Pincho Burgers + Kebabs opening in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Pincho Burgers + Kebabs opens in Katy on Friday, June 7, at 2710 W. Grand Parkway N. near Morton Ranch Road. The first 100 guests get free burgers.

Pincho is known for its burgers, kebabs (aka Pinchos), fried cheese, and bowls.

Founded by Otto Othman, Nedal Ahmad, and Nizar Ahmad in 2010, Pincho was inspired by Otto's mother's famous kebabs and a Latin take on the classic American burger.

"We can't wait to open our latest Pincho location and share our award-winning Latin inspired burgers and kebabs with more of the Houston area," Othman said.

The Pincho burger features the brand's signature beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, potato sticks, and the secret sauce.

× Expand Pinco The Tremendo Burger, a beef patty topped with a slice of fried queso blanco, spicy guava bacon jam, potato sticks and Funky Sauce Available until June 30.

A ribbon cutting is set for 10:45 a.m. on the 7th and 100% of net profits will be donated to Sunshine Thru the Rain, which helps kids who have lost one or both parents through counseling, group meetings, and outings. Afterward, guests can indulge in the specialty burger for $5 all day on June 7.

Regular operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Katy location marks the company's fourth Texas location and 14th location system-wide.