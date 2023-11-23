Outback Steakhouse opens new location in December

RICHMOND, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - The Outback Steakhouse opens in December at the Grand at Aliana, located along Highway 99 in Richmond at West Airport Boulevard.

The grand opening will be on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. The restaurant will open for regular hours the following day at 11 a.m.

There is also an Outback location at 24600 Katy Freeway, near Katy Fort Bend Road.

Outback is an Australian-inspired steakhouse restaurant that serves a variety of steak cuts, as well as chicken, ribs, seafood, and pasta. It has a casual atmosphere designed to make customers feel like they're in the Australian Outback.

Outback is based in Tampa and operated by Bloomin' Brands. It's a company of restaurants that also operates Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.

This story was updated on Nov. 23, 2023.