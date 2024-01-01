Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken to open soon at LaCenterra

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Nando's Peri-Peri, will soon be dishing up flame-grilled chicken at LaCenterra.

The Nando's sign recently went up on the 2,754-square-foot spot next to Jamba Juice in the front of the shopping center.

The company's journey from the tip of Africa to Katy began 35 years ago with a single location in Johannesburg. Today, Nando's spans 24 nations from Australia to Zimbabwe.

They marinate fresh chicken in Peri-Peri for at least 24 hours, then baste it to the diner's spice level of choice and grill it over an open flame.

Peri-Peri sauce is often made from crushed chiles, lemon, pepper, garlic, salt, onion, bay leaves, vinegar, and oil.

Nando sources its Peri-Peri in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and South Africa via a network of 1,400 local farmers empowered with upfront access to funds, equipment, and seedlings.

Nando's opening happens after another chicken restaurant had a short life at La Centerra. San Diego-based Crack Shack closed its doors after less than a year in business.