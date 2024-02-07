Nando's PERi-PERi is now open at LaCenterra

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Following a weekend of pre-opening events, Nando's PERi-PERi opened to the public on Monday in Cinco Ranch. The international South African chain serves char-grilled chicken in pepper-packed sauces. The LaCenterra location is the third in the Houston region.

The menu consists of numerous flame-grilled chicken dishes and bowls. The chicken is marinated for 24 hours in a blend of aromatic herbs and spices. Options include the 1⁄2 Chicken and Chips (fries); the PERi Chicken Bowl, a mouthwatering combination of Portuguese rice topped with PERi-PERi chicken, arugula, roasted red peppers, grilled corn, and velvety hummus; and the Nandocas Choice, a succulent butterflied PERi-PERi chicken breast served atop garlic bread and complemented by house-made coleslaw.

They offer soft drinks, bottled wine and beer, and frozen concoctions like the Peach Lemonade Poncha, a refreshing rum-based cocktail garnished with a lemon wedge and parsley.

"Launching our third Nando's location in Cinco Ranch marks a significant milestone for us in Texas,” CEO John Fisher said. "The reception we've experienced across the state has been phenomenal, with tremendous support and warmth from the local communities. We are thrilled to not only introduce our renowned flame-grilled PERi-PERi dishes but also to weave ourselves into the vibrant fabric of the Cinco Ranch community."

× 1 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News A dish from Nando's PERi PERi at La Centerra. × 2 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News A dish from Nando's PERi PERi at La Centerra. × 3 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News Some of the sauces at Nando's PERi PERi at La Centerra. × 4 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News A dish from Nando's PERi PERi at La Centerra. Prev Next

The new Nando's Cinco Ranch is colorful, with a kaleidoscope of color and texture. The yellow and white tiled wall behind the counter is a canvas for a multi-colored, three-dimensional frame showcasing Nando's signature sauces, drinks, and decorative elements. The theme of vibrant colors extends seamlessly into the seating area, where African-made screens add color and intimacy to booths.

The main dining room seats 70 people, and its walls are black and white; the ceiling is a tapestry of handwoven disk light shades, complemented by the more rustic tones of the African baskets displayed on the walls throughout the restaurant.

× 1 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News Art at Nando's PERi PERi at La Centerra. × 2 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News Art at Nando's PERi PERi at La Centerra. × 3 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News Artistic lights on the ceiling at Nando's PERi PERi at La Centerra. × 4 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News Art at Nando's PERi PERi at La Centerra. Prev Next

The South African contemporary art on the walls at all the restaurant locations is from Nando's collection. Their one-of-a-kind art initiative provides a platform for Southern African artists, both established and emerging, to display their work around the globe.

A standout feature of the Cinco Ranch location is its exterior facade, brought to life by a monumental hand-painted geometric mural created by South African artist Agrippa Hlophe. The mural wraps around the building, creating a visual backdrop for their new pergola, which provides a framework for the covered outdoor patio that seats about 80 guests.

Nando's Cinco Ranch is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.