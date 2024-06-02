MidPoint Bar and Eatery returns in new location

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Zach Kuru of the MidPoint Bar and Eatery is doing something that most businesses victimized by the COVID-19 shutdowns have not done, he's reopening four years after being forced to lock his doors.

MidPoint was formerly in Harris County located at the Gardens at Westgreen Shopping Center on I-10 and Westgreen Boulevard. It is now at 25600 Westheimer Parkway between Falcon Landing Boulevard and Roesner Road, tucked in the rear of the shopping center in Fort Bend County.

Both Fort Bend and Harris County Judges implemented strong lockdown policies during COVID-19.

MidPoint opened in 2013 when Kuru purchased the restaurant from its former owner. He changed the name, created his menu, worked long hours and started building a following. Things were going well until 2020 when the lockdown forced him to lock the doors.

"I always wanted to reopen because we had a really solid customer base," Kuru told the Community Impact. "I always talked about it—it was the customers."

The new Westheimer Parkway location is larger with 5,000-square-feet inside, a big patio outside, a room for private gatherings, a large bar and a larger menu.

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox

MidPoint will have a happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m., and the eatery will be open daily with many of the same staff members.

Soft opening June 6

25600 Westheimer Parkway, Ste. 400, Katy

www.midpointbartx.com

Covering Katy supports businesses making a comeback from the COVID-19 shutdowns. If you know of other companies that closed because of the shutdowns and are attempting a comeback, send their stories to info@CoveringKaty.com.