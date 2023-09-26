Mandito's Tex-Mex to open on Gaston Road

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Mandito's Tex-Mex will open a Katy location at 9910 Gaston Road in early 2024.

It will be about 5,000 square feet and have 208 seats, including a 50-seat patio, slightly more than its first location in Bellaire.

Chief Operating Officer Alex Curley and his family live in Cinco Ranch.

"As a Katy resident, I am ecstatic to be able to oversee the construction of a Mandito's Tex-Mex in the community that I love deeply," Curley said. "I have no doubt that Katy residents and visitors to the area's numerous attractions will quickly fall in love with Mandito's Tex-Mex.

The expansive 50-seat patio facing the picturesque Stableside green space at Falcon Landing will provide a space for parents to enjoy dinner while their kids play on the lawn.

Specific to the Katy location, a more robust to-go station will be a highlight of the overall restaurant floorplan in order to streamline pick-up operations.