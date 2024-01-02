Last Bite Artisan Bistro opens in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Last Bite Artisan Bistro is now open at Stableside at Falcon Landing, across from Tompkins High School, 9910 Gaston Road in Katy.

Last Bite provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere for families and business professionals.

"Our focus on creating a versatile ambiance conducive to family gatherings and professional meetings sets us apart," said Patricia from Last Bite. "We take pride in offering an extensive menu that caters to various tastes and preferences. From charcuterie and meat boards to sandwiches, salads, hearty soups, and indulgent desserts, our diverse selection ensures something for everyone."

They also have a variety of wines, beers, milkshakes, and smoothies.

"Whether it's a relaxed lunch, a business luncheon, or a cozy dinner, Last Bite Artisan Bistro is committed to providing exceptional service and a memorable dining experience for all our guests," Patricia said.