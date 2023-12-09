LaBalance Cafe now serving authentic Mexican food

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) – Manuel Atenco is returning to his roots with La Balance Cafe in Fulshear, where he has transitioned to an authentic Mexican restaurant.

"I'm looking for people who like to eat flavorful, good food from scratch," he said.

La Balance left Katy for Fulshear after the Hurricane Harvey flooded the original location. Manuel's original location was located on Westheimer Parkway near South Fry, where some of the worst flooding occurred in the Katy area.

What you will find on the new menu is not TexMex. It's authentic Mexican food. Manuel calls it "Mexicana with a twist. We don't crack and egg, chop the vegetables or warm the fresh daily tortillas until you place your order," Manuel said.

Manuel Atenco

When you sit down at La Balance, don't expect an endless basket of chips and salsa.

"That's not Mexican food. That's Tex-Mex. We serve real Mexican food," he emphasized.

While the menu has changed, La Balance still proudly serves food made from quality ingredients.

"Everything is from scratch. I cook my meats and season my fajitas," Manuel said.

The menu switch comes because its what his market in Fulshear wants.

"I did it to satisfy this neighborhood because there is no authentic Mexican restaurant around Fulshear,” he said. “You have to go to Katy."

Manuel knows that those accustomed to Tex-Mex may want chips and salsa, so they are on the menu, but they won't be delivered to the table automatically.

Manuel is originally from Puebla, Mexico, about 85 miles south of Mexico City. He's drawing on his childhood to create an authentic Mexican food experience.

The "French with a modern twist" menu has changed, but the chef behind it has not.

"When you know the basis of French food and you know your sauces, and you know how to marinate, how to brine, and how to do a lot of high-end stuff, the switch to Mexican is smooth," he said. "I've got some nice sauces that have a good kick."

Manuel likes excellent flavor and quality ingredients, saying, "I do grass-fed ground beef in my crispy tacos."

The Carne Adobada is a slow-roasted pork immersed in a flavorful sauce. La Balance also has a long list of breakfast tacos.

LaBalance has also added a to-go menu, which is very popular, and they are still hosting wine tastings.

"There is no way I can take that away because it's unfair to my customers who have been with me for 10 years,” Manuel said.

He offers high-end wines and leads the wine tastings instead of utilizing a sommelier. The experience now comes with a five-course meal instead of a cheese tray.

The popular tastings are on Saturday afternoons. Customers purchased 10 cases of wine at his most recent event.

"That is the fun of this little niche restaurant that I created,” Manuel said.

La Balance is located at 8050 FM 359 South, Fulshear, Texas. The phone number is 281-206-7974.