Kilwins to open Monday at LaCenterra

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Kilwins, makers of handcrafted fudge, ice cream, brittles, and other sweets, will open Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at LaCenterra.

On Sunday night, owners Brent and Stacey Moses and Don and Liz Loocke were busy making confections to stock the candy cases for the Monday opening.

The store offers a unique experience where customers can watch fudge and other sweets being made. Covering Katy watched as Brent made a batch of Sea-Salt Caramel fudge.

Kilwins occupies 1,014-square-feet in the former Nestle Toll House location next to Starbucks.

The exact opening time for the store is flexible, but Stacy believes the first customers will be welcomed around noontime.

Katy and Don Kilwin opened the company's first location in Petoskey, Michigan, in 1947, and the company's headquarters remains there today.

The Moses' and the Loocke's own three Kilwins locations.The other two are at Katy Mills and Sugar Land Town Square.