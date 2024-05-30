An inside look at the Katy Beer Garden

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—The Katy Beer Garden, a 25,000-square-foot facility offering 100 different beers—among many other libations—is set to open in June, but owner and developer Steven Salazar says no formal date has been set as last-minute issues are resolved.

"We will soft open, train for a few weeks, and then we'll have our grand opening after a month of soft opening," Salazar said.

For Salazar and his team, the beer garden's opening at 5345 3rd St. will culminate two years of work.

Salazar says the city of Katy needs additional inspections before he can open.

"It's just to make sure," Salazar said. "We have green tags on everything. We've passed every inspection to get to this point. It's almost like a reinspection of inspections."

Beer garden guests will have their choice of drinks. They will also have plenty of food options, with food trucks on the scene.

× Expand Covering Katy News, George Slaughter Inside the Katy Beer Garden.

"We'll be doing pretzels only when we open," Salazar said. "But I have a BBQ truck, a Tex Mex truck and a pizza truck planned."

Salazar said the beer garden will offer event hospitality packages with food, drinks, flowers, balloons, and almost anything else needed "to make your event amazing."

The facility features a mezzanine overlooking its landscaped grounds and plenty of room to host several events simultaneously.

"You can have 200 people over there, having a high school reunion, and we can be on the mezzanine having my 40th birthday," Salazar said.

× Expand Covering Katy News, George Slaughter A view from the mezzanine at the Katy Beer Garden.

Salazar grew up in the Katy area—at North Fry Road and Clay Road, he said—and is a Cy Springs High School graduate who earned a business degree at the University of Houston. His first job was at Katy Mills Mall, and he eventually became an executive with the Kirby Group, a Houston hospitality company.

The beer garden is part of the larger J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Drier redevelopment project led by Nurcahya, a local developer. The drier, built in 1943, began its service when Katy was a rural rice farming community well outside the outskirts of Houston.

The drier's last rice production was in 1987, 37 years ago. Today, the drier is still the tallest building in Katy. It sat unused until Nurcahya took over the property, with the goal of transforming it into an entertainment area and office space.

× Expand Covering Katy News, George Slaughter The Katy Beer Garden has plenty of outside open spaces.

"Our vision met eye-to-eye," Salazar said. "He has this big vision for the whole property, which I love, and then I have a vision for Katy Beer Garden as a hospitality professional, and they just intertwined, and it was like a perfect marriage."

Salazar said he and his team are continuing to hire workers.

"A lot of what will end up happening is that people will start, we will open, and some people will feel like our training is a bit too intense, and there's too much," Salazar said. "So, they will want a different environment, and then we will start attracting people who want intense training. So, it kind of balances itself out."

