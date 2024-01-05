Katy Beer Garden getting closer to opening

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Construction is continuing on The Katy Beer Garden which, when completed, will open to the public near the former Cardiff Rice Dryer, 5345 East Third Street.

"Closing in on more exterior walls. We are getting closer and closer," a January 4 post on the Katy Beer Garden Facebook page says. "Reclaimed wood from a local railyard is soon to be made into tables for your enjoyment," an earlier post said.

As of January 5 no opening date had been selected according to an email from the Beer Garden.

"The constant rain does not help," the email said.

The Beer Garden will be part of a much larger 25,000-square-foot mixed use facility known as The Dryer, which is also under construction.

The Katy Beer Garden posted on its Facebook page that its now hiring bartenders and waitstaff, and the positions come with health, optical and dental insurance.

Houston hospitality veteran Steven Salazar is leading the team building the beer garden.

"Our mission is to recreate the ambiance and aesthetics of Munich's beloved Bavarian beer gardens, marrying it with our own unique Texas hospitality," Salazar said. "The result? An unrivaled beer garden experience for Katy and beyond."

Salazar has experience building projects comparable to the Katy Beer Garden. During his time with Kirby Group, he worked as director of operations for Heights Bier Garten, Holman Draft Hall, and Pitch 25.

The Katy Beer Garden will have 100 beers on tap, an extensive wine list, spirits, and cocktails. They will also serve traditional bar food. Customers can enjoy their food and drinks inside in a 10,000-square-foot area or outside, where giant oak trees will shade a 15,000-square-foot patio.

"Unwind, socialize, and indulge in this picturesque sanctuary where nature meets leisure," The Katy Beer Garden website says.

When completed, Dryer Development will also have a full-service restaurant, a banquet space, an eight-vendor food hall, and a co-working space and become home to the Katy Heritage Society's museum.

According to a press release, an outdoor event space with a stage, a children's play area, and a functioning railroad track are also part of the plans for The Dryer Development.

This story was originally published July 10, 2023 and was updated on January 5, 2024.