Husband and Wife team open new Russo's Family Kitchen in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Russo's New York Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen is now open at 22811 Morton Ranch Road near the Grand Parkway.

It is owned and operated by husband-and-wife Carmen Silva and Jaime Gama. Their menu has numerous salads, soups, and appetizers like the jumbo Liberty Wings and Racqel Bruschetta Trio.

Entrees include New York-style pizza, a variety of authentic Italian pastas, calzones, and sandwiches. The dessert menu offers layered cakes, cheesecake, Italian Cannoli, and Tiramisu.

Russo's was originated by Russo's New York Pizzeria Founder and CEO, Anthony Russo, the son of first-generation Italian immigrants. He grew up in a New Jersey home where the kitchen was the center of family life.

Anthony Russo opened his first pizza restaurant, Russo's Pizza, when he was just 18 years old. Anthony introduced his first Russo's New York Pizzeria seven years later in Houston.

Seeing an opportunity to extend his restaurants via franchisees, Anthony expanded his business in 1999, creating a unique franchise model sharing his family's trade secrets and recipes, which is increasing in global markets today.

Now with 50-plus locations, Russo's New York Pizzeria Italian Kitchen locations across the US and the Middle East, Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Texas, California, Florida, and Oklahoma, with more than 26 additional new pizzeria restaurants in development for 2023 and 2024.

For more information on the Morton Ranch location, please visit www.nypizzeria.com or call 281-396-4694.