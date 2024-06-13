Houston TX Hot Chicken Opens Saturday at LaCenterra

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Houston TX Hot Chicken, will host the grand opening celebration of its new location at LaCenterra in Katy on Saturday, June 15. Katy is the brand's second location in Texas and its 19th nationwide.

Located at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, HHC will host a community event from noon to 3 p.m. There will be complimentary Original Hot Chicken Sandwiches and beverages, along with an exotic car display.

“We’ve been blown away by the response since our soft opening on June 1,” said Phillip Perez, HHC franchise owner in Katy. “We couldn’t be more excited to be here in La Centerra.”

Guests are also invited to join the “Houston, We Have A Problem” (HWHAP) Spice Challenge Contest. The first person to finish three HWHAP (HHC’s spiciest level) tenders and endure a three-minute cool down (no liquid for three minutes) will win $1,000. Participants must sign a waiver!

Houston TX Hot Chicken sets the bar high for both food and service. The brand ensures that each piece of chicken is served fresh, organic, cage-free and free of antibiotics and hormones. This commitment ensures that guests will always enjoy quality, worry-free food.

Operating hours for the Katy location are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant menu offers House Favorite, Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich, Texas Caesar Salad, Fusion Fries and Tenders with Slaw, among other dishes. Guests can choose their preferred spice level with flavors ranging from No Spice to Mild to Houston We Have a Problem.

