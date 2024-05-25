Houston TX Hot Chicken coming to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Houston, TX Hot Chicken is opening at LaCenterra, and to get their hottest menu items, they've been known for making you sign a waiver.

HHC says its chicken is organic, never frozen, and raised without antibiotics, hormones, or cages. The menu features numerous hot-chicken sandwiches, tenders, salads, soup, waffle shakes, loaded fries, and seven signature sauces.

The official opening is June 15 at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, but if you watch closely, they will quietly open earlier so restaurant staff can ease into their new gig.

HHC, founded in 2021 by Edmond Barseghian, has 11 locations in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, and Utah.

Check out their website for more information.

"HHC has been a manifestation of my relentless dedication to crafting a concept that marries the nostalgic allure of homestyle quality recipes with a colorful, modern, and warm industrial atmosphere all guests can appreciate," Barseghian said in a press release.