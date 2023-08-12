Handels Homemade Ice Cream opens in Cinco Ranch

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Handel's Homemade Ice Cream's first Katy location is now open in Cinco Ranch at 23660 Westheimer Parkway near Target. The shop will also offer pickup, delivery, and catering.

The franchise owners are Matt and Alexis Wiseman.

"I have really enjoyed the positive culture of the brand, and it's very fulfilling to see our customers leave happy after enjoying our delicious ice cream," Alexis said. "We take pride in that every ice cream we serve is handmade, and we never compromise on the quality of our products or the experience we provide in our stores."

Founded in 1945 in Youngstown Ohio, by Alice Handel a press release says the company maintains the legacy she established from her backyard garden, using fresh ingredients, and upholding a commitment to quality.

There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally. Ice Cream flavors include Peach, Black Cherry, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Oree-Dough, Salty Caramel Truffle, and more.

"Sundae lovers rejoice because it doesn't get any better than this. We start with our homemade ice cream, let you make it your own with toppings like Caramel, Marshmallow, Strawberry, Peanut Butter, and Hot Fudge, then cover it all with a glorious mountain of whipped cream and a cherry on top," a press release said.

Handel's has more than 100 locations across 11 states and is growing. In 2023, the brand ranked on Franchise Times' "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year, and is recognized by TasteAtlas as one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.

The Cinco Ranch Handel's store is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.