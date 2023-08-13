German Coffee shop to open in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Coffee Fellows, a concept that began in Munich, Germany, is coming to Katy in the fall. The shop will be at 3329 West Grand Parkway North near Clay Road.

Coffee Fellows chose the Houston area to open its first U.S. locations. A shop at 4900 Bissonnet Street opened in Bellaire on June 14. Shops will also open soon in River Oaks and Houston Heights.

The company aims to open 10-25 additional stores in Houston, Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio in 2024 and 2025, with plans for continued growth beyond Texas.

× Expand Coffee Fellows Coffee Fellows Bellaire, Texas location.

Coffee Fellows "welcomes guests to indulge in a cozy European coffee house experience, offering an exquisite selection of lovingly hand-crafted, sustainably-sourced coffees, teas, breakfast options, salads, fresh bagel sandwiches, and pastries," a press release says.

"We are thrilled to introduce our European coffee concept to the United States and to offer our first-ever drive-through stores to better serve American urban communities," said Dr. Stefan Tewes, CEO of Coffee Fellows. "While we plan to tailor our menu to suit American preferences, guests can expect the comfortable and friendly European ambiance that our brand is renowned for."

Daniel Ogbonna, CEO of Coffee Fellows North America, will collaborate with Houston hospitality veteran Chris Fannin, the COO known for his success as the president of Common Bond Bistro & Bakery and his tenure with the Strip House and Capital Grille.

Fannin expressed excitement about Houston being the starting point for Coffee Fellows' U.S. expansion, emphasizing the city's love for coffee. He also highlighted the company's commitment to roasting coffee and sourcing produce locally, aiming to create a fresh and original menu that supports the local community.

× Expand Coffee Fellows Coffee Fellows Bellaire, TX location.

Founded in 1999 by Kathrin and Stefan Tewes in Munich, Germany, Coffee Fellows currently operates 230 stores in Germany and Europe, along with several locations in Mongolia.

The brand has 18 outlets across Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland.

For more information, visit https://www.coffeefellows.com/