Dutch Bros Opens Another Location in the Katy Area

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Drive-throu coffee company Dutch Bros is opening its newest location in Katy on Friday, March 22 at 5 a.m. at 5840 N Fry Road which is between Keith Harrow Boulevard and West Little York.
To celebrate, customers can enjoy any medium drink for $3 on opening day. Drinks available include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink and Nitro Cold Brew coffee.
The store is open seven days per week.
- Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.
To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards.