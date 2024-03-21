Dutch Bros Opens Another Location in the Katy Area

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Drive-throu coffee company Dutch Bros is opening its newest location in Katy on Friday, March 22 at 5 a.m. at 5840 N Fry Road which is between Keith Harrow Boulevard and West Little York.

To celebrate, customers can enjoy any medium drink for $3 on opening day. Drinks available include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink and Nitro Cold Brew coffee.

The store is open seven days per week.

Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, & TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards.