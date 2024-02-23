Chick-fil-A Elyson now open in Katy

KATY, Texas (Feb. 22, 2024) – In January of 2023, Covering Katy reported that Chick-fil-A would build a location at Elyson, and the doors open on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Amanda Baca is the local Owner-Operator of the store located at 22159 FM 529 Road. She is also the owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Morton Ranch, which she will continue to operate.

× 1 of 2 Expand Chick-fil-A Amanda Baca × 2 of 2 Expand Chick-fil-A Esteban Baca Prev Next

Baca will be responsible for all day-to-day business operations, including about 80 full- and part-time employees.

Dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders, Baca sponsors the Eat Morton Chicken scholarship, supporting local high school students continuing their education.

"I've personally experienced and have seen the opportunities that can come from working here, as my husband, mother, and two brothers-in-law also work for Chick-fil-A," said Baca. "I want to be known for helping my Team Members and leaders grow, learn and advance their careers to experience that same kind of opportunity."

What began as a junior high school tradition of enjoying Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuits with her mom blossomed into a career for Baca. She began in 2010 as the Executive Director of both Chick-fil-A 59 & Kirby and Chick-fil-A Meyerland Plaza in Houston. She learned about the business over the next seven years and met her husband Esteban who was also working at Chick-fil-a.

As part of the grand opening, Chick-fil-A Elyson celebrates 100 local heroes impacting the area by providing them with free entrées for a year. Chick-fil-A will also donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The donation will be distributed to local partners to aid in the fight against hunger.

Chick-fil-A Elyson will be open for dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Guests of Chick-fil-A Elyson can order pickup, dine-in, or delivery on the Chick-fil-A App or online.

The new restaurant also has a Mobile Thru, that is a fully dedicated drive-thru lane where guests can pick up orders placed on the Chick-fil-A App.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Elyson, visit the local restaurant's Facebook page and follow along on Instagram.