Chicago's Portillo's is coming Richmond

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Portillo's, a fast-casual restaurant serving Chicago-style food such as hot dogs, Maxwell Street Polish, and Italian beef sandwiches, is coming to The Grand at Aliana in Richmond.

The 7,700-square-foot restaurant will feature a Southwest garage theme, seating for about 170 guests inside, and a seasonal outdoor patio with seating for nearly 50 guests. It will open before the end of 2024.

Check out their menu. After the main course, Portillo's famous Chocolate Cake is an option for dessert.

A Portillo's Chicago style hot dog.

"We've loved serving our fans in the great state of Texas ever since we first opened in Dallas last January," says Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo. "We're thrilled to expand into Houston, and we can't wait to bring our unrivaled Chicago street food to a brand-new market in the Lone Star State."

"We offer team members competitive pay, flexible schedules, growth opportunities, free shift meals, the opportunity to get paid daily and more," a press release said.

Visit portillos.com/careers for more information.