Cannabis-themed toasted sub shop and bar to open in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Cannabis is not in their ingredients, but Cheba Hut does not shy away from ganja references in its marketing for the toasted sub shop.

"Can't wait to light the joint up and be the undisputed neighborhood hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies," the company says about its soon-to-open Katy location.

The Katy Cheba Hut franchise will be at 4846 FM 1463, a short distance south of Cinco Ranch Boulevard. They'll open on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

× Expand Cheba Hut A toasted sub from Cheba Hut

Raj and Ashley Gandhi are thrilled to open their second Cheba Hut location in Texas. The first is in Houston's Sawyer Yard, where they also offer delivery service, or as the website says, "if you're high, we'll fly."

The Ghandi's are excited about their Katy opening.

"We can't wait to spread good vibes to the community and really 'wow' a whole new set of customers who've likely never heard of or tried Cheba Hut before," the couple said.

They have an extensive menu, which you can check out here. Each toasted sub begins with fresh bread.

"Our proprietary Parisian bread is hand-rolled, hand-scored, and baked by a bakery that has been in the business for over 50 years," the company says.

Bread options are white, whole wheat, and garlic herb.

"Not only will the new Texas location be rollin' up a variety of dank subs, fluffy pretzel nugs, and gooey Krispy treats that can cure any level of the munchies, but also, for the 21 and up homies of the Hut, they'll be slinging some delicious signature cocktails and local brews from their full bar that are sure to obliterate any indication of cottonmouth," the press release says.

Cheba Hut is known for its unique murals, and the Katy location will continue that tradition.

"We are so excited to work again with our favorite local artist, Gelson Lemus, and watch him bring his ideas to life with a dope new mural that ties in the history of the M-K-T railroad with a 'Cheba-fied' trippy feel."

"Being brand new to the Katy area, we want to focus on keeping it real and showing people what we are all about," Ashley said. Good food, chill vibes, and giving back to the community."