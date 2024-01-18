Annual Men Who Cook Fundraiser to benefit Lamar Educational Awards Foundation

ROSENBERG, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District staff, community members and business partners are putting on their aprons and chef hats to compete in the tastiest event in Fort Bend County, the annual Lamar Educational Awards Foundation (LEAF) Men Who Cook fundraiser.

This year’s gala event is on Saturday, February 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Texas Safari Ranch, 11627 FM 1464, Richmond TX 77407.

This year’s gala is presented by First Financial and PBK, and will feature a friendly food competition, live music, and silent auction. There will be dancing and live music.

The fundraiser features men in our community or, “Celebrity Chefs,” who will prepare an appetizer, side dish, entrée or dessert and offer bite-sized samples to more than 800 attendees in a friendly and spirited competition. Attendees serve as judges and prizes are awarded for the dish with the highest number of votes.

There is no fee to participate but chefs are responsible for providing their own ingredients. Interested participants are welcome to reserve their spot on this year’s culinary event team by completing the registration form.

A vital part of Men Who Cook is securing quality items for the auction. LEAF welcomes themed curated gift baskets and donations such as sports memorabilia, vacation timeshares, sports tickets, hunting/fishing packages, gift cards and memorable experiences. To donate an item for this worthy cause, please complete the form by Wednesday, January 31.

Signature events like Men Who Cook help further the LEAF mission by providing resources, enrichment programs and educational scholarships for the students and staff of Lamar CISD.

Visit the event website to learn more and purchase your tickets. For all inquiries, email LEAF@LCISD.org or call 832.223.0334.