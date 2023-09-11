Aloah Poke restaurant coming to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Aloah Poke Co., a fast-casual restaurant, will be opening next to Costco at I-10 and the Grand Parkway.

"Aloha Poke Co. serves pole-and-line caught ahi tuna, Patagonian salmon raised without antibiotics, and other clean, simple, ingredients.

On Monday, Newquest properties announced that Aloah Poke has leased space in the Shoppes at Grand Crossing, but the opening date has not been announced.

The Aloha Poke Co. experience starts with bowls packed with sashimi-grade fish combined with whole ingredients.

The Katy location will be the company's third in the Houston area. There are also locations in Richmond and Cypress.

"We are thrilled to accelerate our Texas expansion with this new store opening in Richmond," said Chris Birkinshaw, CEO, Aloha Poke Co. "The Houston area is one of the fastest growing and culturally diverse areas in the nation, and we are very excited to expand our footprint within this very important market, with several additional locations opening in the coming months."

Founded in 2016 at downtown Chicago's French Market, Aloha Poke Co. and its franchisees have grown to 20 locations throughout the Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic.