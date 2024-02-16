A giant new BBQ pit installed at Katy's Woodsland Park

CITY OF KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy's Woodsland Park now has a huge new barbecue pit for public use with a reservation.

"We're thrilled to announce the arrival of our brand-new, sizzling amenity: a 10-foot long BBQ Pit, courtesy of our friends at PRM BBQ Co," a post on the Katy Parks and Recreation Facebook page says.

The new pit replaces a previous unit that was a fixture at the Woodsland Park Pavilion for over 40 years.

"We can't wait for this smokin' hot addition to serve up mouthwatering delights to families, friends, and the entire Katy community for the next 40+ years," the post says.

Make reservations here: www.cityofkaty.com/onlinereservations.

The Park is located at 443 Danover Road.