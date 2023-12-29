Thai Ramen King & Sushi Bar a unique Cinco restaurant

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Thai Cuisine Ramen King & Sushi Bar (TCRK&SB) restaurant does not easily roll off your tongue but the food it serves certainly does.

During a sudden craving for Asian food, we Googled for options, and the restaurant with the long name popped up. The reviews were good, the photos were even better. So we headed to the Villagio at the corner of Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway. There is also a Spring Green Boulevard location for people living on the west side the Grand Parkway.

After scanning their enormous menu and reading what each item included, it was clear that TCRK&SB was a good choice.

I ordered the Tom Yum with chicken as a starter. The photo on the menu grabbed my attention. It is a classic Thai lemongrass soup with a distinctive flavor from its mix of fresh spices, tomato, onion, mushrooms, and green onion. The photo convinced me to order it. The great flavor will cause me to order it again.

Instead of the sweet-and-sour chicken, the sweet-and-sour shrimp landed on my table, followed seconds later by a visit from the attentive waiter with an apology and a promise to return quickly with the correct order. But the bowl looked so good I decided to keep it. That was the right decision.

× Expand Covering Katy News Sweet and Sour Chicken

Initially, I'd ordered no spice, but what the waiter served had just enough of a zip to amplify the flavors. There was a generous amount of shrimp in an authentic and flavorful sweet and sour sauce cooked with freshly sliced tomatoes, onions, pineapple, bell pepper, cucumbers, and carrots, served with a side of white rice that complemented the colorful dish in taste and appearance.

My daughter ordered the crispy spring rolls. It was all she could eat after a post-holiday shopping trip that included a large lunch. Her order was tasty and came with the restaurant's hand-crafted dipping sauce.

× Expand Covering Katy News The Crispy Spring Rolls

The restaurant, with the easily forgettable name, has served up memorable food, and we'll be back with a grateful appreciation for two locations close to home.

A possible selection on the next trip is one of their numerous sushi rolls. From the dining room you can see their chef making each one to order.

The service was great as was the food, and in this inflationary time the price was right too - $40 plus tip for the food and soft drinks.