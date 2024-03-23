Katy's Roegels Barbecue earns spot on Texas Bucket List

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A Katy restaurant has made The Texas Bucket List, a weekly, nationally syndicated TV show.

Host Shane McAuliffe and videographer Donnie Laffoday stopped by Roegels BBQ on the Katy Freeway to sample their plates and sandwiches and loved what they ate.

The Texas Bucket List airs locally on KPRC Channel 2 and features places on McAuliffe's list of must visit Texas destinations.

Russell Roegel (pronounced Ray-gull) put his name on the restaurant, even though most people struggle to pronounce it.

"A lot of people in barbecue have funny names," said Russell. "You take Feges, Micklethwait, there's quite a few of them, and I told my mom we're going to call it Roegels, and she said, 'Don't do that. Nobody can pronounce it, and it'll confuse people."

Roegel says he didn't intend to have a career smoking meat, but he's perfected his craft to the point where he's made the Texas Bucket List, and he's willing to put the stamp of his name on everything he serves.

"My last name on it means my name's on every plate that comes out of here, so I want it to be right every single time," said Russell.

See the Texas Bucket List feature below.