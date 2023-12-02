Dunkin' plans new stores in Houston area with two in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The newest Dunkin' - Baskin-Robins location is now open at 3831 West Grand Parkway North at Clay Road, and another Katy location is on the way.

The Grand Parkway at Clay Road locations' soft opening began in the middle of November. The official grand opening will be on Dec. 16, 2023, at 2 p.m.

The first 100 customers will win free coffee for a year. No purchase is necessary, but you must be at least 18 years old to win.

"Parents can fuel up on Dunkin' coffee while kids grab their Baskin-Robbins ice cream," Dunkin' director of operations Cristina Morales told Covering Katy News.

The shop is a NextGen Dunkin' designed to cater to the on-the-go customer, using innovative in-store technology, like digital order boards and other modern design elements.

The Katy - Grand Parkway location is one of many locations that are coming to the Houston area, according to Morales.

One of those stores will be at 20995 Katy Freeway at Westgreen Boulevard next to Honda Cars of Katy. New stores are also planned for Tomball and Hockley, according to Dunkin'.

This story was update on 12.2.23 at 2 p.m. with new information.