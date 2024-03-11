Wildwest Brew Fest

Event Schedule
The launch party kicks off the WWBF on the Friday night from 7-10 pm. Saturday the WWBF opens to the VIP ticket holders one hour early and takes place in the 12,000 sq foot, climate-controlled Hop House from 2:00-9:00 pm. (Tickets are limited, so get yours now!) General Admission hours are 3:00-9:00 pm. Enjoy bands, food trucks and of course beer, all day long. The event will be held at Typhoon Texas, once again in 2024.
Info
Typhoon Texas
Typhoon Texas 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy, Texas 77494
Festival, Fundraiser